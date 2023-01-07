Touching congratulations on the New Victorious Year and Merry Christmas from the Armed Forces of Ukraine

08:17 07 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Center for Military Musical Art of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine congratulated Ukrainians on the New Victory Year and Merry Christmas. A congratulatory video based on Shchedryk was published on Friday, January 6, on the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"This year's Christmas has the bitter taste of tears and the color of blood... the price we pay daily is measured in the lives and health of our warriors. But we are strong!”, – stated in the message.

At the same time, the military emphasizes that a nation is born in struggle and urges Ukrainians to continue to fight the invaders.

Recall that on the occasion of the approaching Christmas, NATO soldiers performed the world-famous Ukrainian song Shchedryk.

A couple of years ago, Ukrainian cops and German diplomats sang Shchedryk. Thus, the police and employees of the German embassy congratulated the Ukrainians on the holidays with the song Shchedryk.