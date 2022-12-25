Three countries will transfer a field hospital to Ukraine

18:20 01 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The Netherlands, Estonia and Norway will give Ukraine a mobile field hospital. It is equipped with an intensive care unit and operating room and will help save lives near the front line.

“Winter has come, the struggle for the territory of Ukraine continues. Therefore, together with Estonia and Norway, the Netherlands is transferring a mobile field hospital to Ukraine. This field hospital will help save the lives of people near the front line," wrote the head of the defense department of the Netherlands, Kaisa Ollongren.

The Ministry of Defense of the country said that the hospital consists of several containers. The intensive care unit has four beds and is equipped with monitors, defibrillators and other equipment. No more than seven people can work in the operating room at the same time.



The agency notes that it is Estonia that provides the containers with the hospital, while the Netherlands and Norway make a financial contribution.. In addition, Estonia is training Ukrainian specialists to use the field hospital. The countries are also donating eight military vehicles to transport the wounded.



Previously, Norway allocated NOK 150 million (more than NOK 14.5 million. euro) to finance the EU training mission for the Ukrainian military.