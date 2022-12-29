Three photos about Ukraine were included in the rating of the best photos of 2022

18:37 28 December Kyiv, Ukraine

On December 28, The Guardian announced the best photos of 2022. Three of them are about Ukraine - from The Washington Post photographer Salvan Georges, Azovstal defender Dmitry "Orest" Kazatsky and Kharkiv photojournalist Sergei Bobok.

In a year of war in Ukraine, the plight of migrants and the climate crisis, photographers remember how they took 20 extraordinary shots .

In addition to photographs, The Guardian also published the history of the creation of these pictures.



A photo from Odessa taken by Salvan Georges on March 5 shows the couple saying goodbye at the railway station.

"I was walking along the platform when I saw the light from one window. There was a man who emotionally said goodbye to the woman who came on board. I put down the camera. This may be their last goodbye: I dare not interrupt him. But the man nodded so I started taking pictures. I noticed that I was crying behind the camera. When the train started moving, he followed it to the platform. When he couldn't keep up with it, he came back to me with tears in his eyes.. We stood together in silence,” says the photographer,” said Georges.

The photo from Azovstal was taken by Kazatsky on May 16. The picture shows a warrior in the sun a few days before the Ukrainian military

the territory of the steel plant.

"The suffering of the inhabitants of the city became one of the defining stories of the war. During the months-long siege of the city, thousands of people died, the city was almost completely destroyed. Mariupol's last pockets of resistance held out at the Azovstal steel plant.

Kharkiv photographer Sergey Bobok took his photo on April 3rd. In the photo - nurse Anastasia Gracheva and doctor Anton Sokolov. In the first days of the invasion, they treated the people who remained in Kharkov and became volunteers.