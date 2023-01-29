Three people were fatally poisoned by carbon monoxide from a generator

In a private house in Knyazhichi, Kyiv region, a 45-year-old owner and two of his guests were found without signs of life: a 51-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman. This was announced by the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Kyiv region Andriy Nebytov.

According to preliminary data, the tragedy occurred due to the installation of a generator in the garage, which adjoined the house and had poor ventilation. Employees of the Brovarsky police department of the Kiev region are establishing all the circumstances of the incident.

"I urge everyone to strictly follow the instructions for the operation of heating appliances and other power systems.. Take care of your life and health and loved ones!" Nebytov wrote on Telegram.

Earlier it was reported that due to the improper use of alternative means of heating and lighting, more than 800 people were poisoned by carbon monoxide in Ukraine in just two months.