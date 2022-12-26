A third of Ukrainians will not celebrate Christmas holidays

17:01 16 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Despite the full-scale war, 66% of Ukrainians plan to celebrate the New Year and Christmas holidays, 34% will not celebrate the Christmas holidays.

Among them, the absolute majority, 94% of respondents, plans to celebrate at home with close relatives.



The rest will celebrate at work (heads and deputies began to work twice as much, law enforcement agencies spend 78% more time at work, entrepreneurs - 6% more). More than half, 55%, have less rest than last year, and in principle do not

talking about rest.

Almost half of the celebrants do not plan to spend more than 1,000 hryvnias on the celebration.

They plan to spend an average of 2,190 hryvnia ($60) on New Year's gifts. In November, this figure was 78 dollars (2,862 hryvnias).

The share of those who do not make Christmas gifts at all increased by 4%, how to compare with 2020. 70% buy gifts at the last moment, most of all they plan to buy sweets and small souvenirs. Third place - for donations to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.