Top 5 organizations Ukrainians are ready to donate to

A survey conducted in April 2023 by Kantar online Track formed the Top 5 charitable backdrops that Ukrainians are willing to donate to.
The top five organizations included:
- the "Come Back Alive" Fund for Competent Assistance to the Army - 43%;
- charitable foundation of Sergei Prytula - 42%;
- animal rescue organization UAnimals - 25%;
- UNICEF - 23%;
- Red Cross Society of Ukraine - 21%.
About 19% of respondents are ready to donate to the Tabletochki charity fund, 17% to the United24 fundraising platform, and 17% to the Dobro.ua charity platform.
Other funds and projects are named by less than 10% of respondents.
It is noted that Ukrainians are ready to donate the largest amounts to organizations helping the army - 48% of respondents are ready to contribute more than 500 hryvnias..
Another 35% of respondents said they were ready to donate more than 500 hryvnia to help children.
Also, Ukrainians are ready to donate more than 500 UAH to help:
- people with diseases - 28%;
- the elderly - 23%;
- war-affected animals and shelters – 22%;
- internally displaced persons - 18%;
- in support of culture - 9%.
The survey involved 1,000 people of different sexes aged 18 to 55 years.
