Top 5 organizations Ukrainians are ready to donate to

19:53 12 May Kyiv, Ukraine

A survey conducted in April 2023 by Kantar online Track formed the Top 5 charitable backdrops that Ukrainians are willing to donate to.

The top five organizations included:

the "Come Back Alive" Fund for Competent Assistance to the Army - 43%;

charitable foundation of Sergei Prytula - 42%;

animal rescue organization UAnimals - 25%;

UNICEF - 23%;

Red Cross Society of Ukraine - 21%.

About 19% of respondents are ready to donate to the Tabletochki charity fund, 17% to the United24 fundraising platform, and 17% to the Dobro.ua charity platform.



Other funds and projects are named by less than 10% of respondents.



It is noted that Ukrainians are ready to donate the largest amounts to organizations helping the army - 48% of respondents are ready to contribute more than 500 hryvnias..



Another 35% of respondents said they were ready to donate more than 500 hryvnia to help children.



Also, Ukrainians are ready to donate more than 500 UAH to help:

people with diseases - 28%;

the elderly - 23%;

war-affected animals and shelters – 22%;

internally displaced persons - 18%;

in support of culture - 9%.

The survey involved 1,000 people of different sexes aged 18 to 55 years.