Terrorist attack in Yelenovka: Ukraine failed to verify and return the bodies of prisoners of war

15:05 07 July Kyiv, Ukraine

Ukraine failed to verify and return the bodies of prisoners of war who died as a result of an explosion in the Yelenevskaya colony in the occupied territory of the Donetsk region. They were able to return several wounded who were in the undermined barracks.



This was stated by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets.

"We failed to return the bodies. To date, we have not been able to verify all the bodies. We continue this work. Regarding the wounded. At first, we had no information at all about who was injured, how many survived, where they are now.As of today, we managed to return several wounded who were in this barracks," he said.

The Ombudsman stressed that the work on Yelenovka is ongoing and added that on July 29 he will present a separate information material - "Ukraine's transparent position" on the events in Yelenovka.



Lubinets noted that after the tragedy in Yelenovka, he first spoke with the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights, Tatyana Moskalkova, and offered a joint trip to Yelenovka if "the Russian side declared that it was in favor of a transparent investigation."



According to the commissioner, he suggested to Moskalkova that experts from different countries come with them to the site of the explosion in the Yelenovskaya colony, some of whom were to be invited by Russia, and some by Ukraine.

"They take the same material for examination: earth, some metal things, some parts of this room, and then we transparently show what kind of expertise someone has developed," he said.

Lubinets noted that the Russian side would agree to such a step.