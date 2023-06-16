Terror attack on Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station will affect global food security and lead to rising food prices - UN

The destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station as a result of the terrorist act of the Russian Federation will affect global food security, entail an increase in food prices and problems with water supply for hundreds of thousands of people.
This was stated by UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, reports Reuters.
The official also noted that damage to civilian infrastructure on such a scale is completely contrary to international humanitarian law.
