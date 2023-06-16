Terror attack on Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station will affect global food security and lead to rising food prices - UN

12:19 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The destruction of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station as a result of the terrorist act of the Russian Federation will affect global food security, entail an increase in food prices and problems with water supply for hundreds of thousands of people.



This was stated by UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, reports Reuters.

“This is a breadbasket – this whole area that goes down to the Black Sea and Crimea is a breadbasket not only for Ukraine, but for the world. We already have food security difficulties, but food prices, I am sure, will definitely increase. Almost inevitably that we will see huge problems with the harvest and sowing of the next crop. And because we will see, this is a huge impact on global food security,” said Martin Griffiths.

The official also noted that damage to civilian infrastructure on such a scale is completely contrary to international humanitarian law.