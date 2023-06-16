Now in "Die" you can replace your driver's license in a few clicks

13:35 23 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Now in the application "Diya" you can apply for a replacement certificate and you can pick up a finished driver's license at the service center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Reasons for changing your driver's license:



▪️ Rookie drivers whose first license has expired in two years.

▪️ Those who lost or damaged the document.

▪ Those who changed their last name or just want to throw away plastic and use a digital document.

To use the service in the "Diya" application, you need to go through a few simple steps:

log in to the application;

click "Services";

click "Change driver's license";

choose the reason for the replacement;

choose a service center where it will be convenient to pick up the document;

confirm contact details and sign the application.

"After that, within 10 minutes you need to pay for the service, otherwise the application will be canceled. And that's all - wait for an invitation to the selected service center to pick up a new plastic ID. Or just wait until Diya sends a push notification about the readiness of the digital document.

The department emphasizes that in order for the service to become available, you need to update the application.