Now thousands of women will not be able to leave Ukraine

According to a new government decree, travel abroad is now prohibited for women who are civil servants or members of councils at all levels.. Crossing the border for them is possible only on the basis of documents on business trips.

This is stated in the resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers, adopted on January 27.

Previously, travel abroad was prohibited for men of military age and women in the military.. women. Of these, more than 9 thousand are deputies of village councils. They are also prohibited from traveling abroad, unless it is a business trip.

Exceptions in which travel outside the country is allowed:

single parents to visit children abroad;

for treatment abroad;

on the basis of a separate decision of the head of the State Border Guard Service, in the event of the death of family members abroad.

Recall, on January 27, the government adopted a resolution that, for the duration of martial law, prohibits officials from traveling abroad without good reason.. You can only cross the border on a business trip.