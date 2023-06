15:53 25 May Kyiv, Ukraine

The mobile application of Ukrzaliznytsia will not work from 21:00 to midnight. This is stated in the message received by the owners of the application.

“Today from 21:00 to midnight we will make the application faster and more convenient. Due to technical work, it will not be possible to purchase and return tickets and receive travel reminders.

At the same time, purchased tickets will be available even offline, as always.. Ukrzaliznytsia asks to check the departure time in order to catch the train on time without being reminded.