Secret operation "Black Box": damage to the invaders for $ 700 million

12:03 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The secret operation "Black Box" of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine caused damage to the invaders in the amount of more than $ 700 million in the last month alone.



The results of this operation were noticeable at various sites, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR MOU) of Ukraine.



According to information from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, from April to May 2023, the results of the Black Box operation were visible in logistics centers, transport hubs, military equipment accumulation areas, as well as at other strategically important targets.



As the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Major General Kirill Budanov, explained, this is only part of the information about the Black Box that can now be made public.