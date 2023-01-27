The aggressor country does not agree to the exchange of prisoners

19:29 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian Federation does not agree to the exchange of prisoners and delays this process as much as possible.



This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets in an interview with "Public". So, answering the question whether the exchange of all for all is realistic, the Ombudsman noted that not yet. Explaining why, he said:

"The Russian side does not agree to it. If such an exchange depended only on us, we would have done it long ago."

According to Lubinets, the first initiative in this regard was to exchange all for all of the same category.

"Because when we take the Geneva Conventions, there is a certain priority - first the women prisoners of war return, then the wounded. Ukraine constantly calls for an exchange of all for all, for example, the wounded. But they don't want to do that," the ombudsman stressed.

At the same time, he noticed that, speaking of the exchange of all for all, there is a link to quantity.