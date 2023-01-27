The aggressor country does not agree to the exchange of prisoners

The Russian Federation does not agree to the exchange of prisoners and delays this process as much as possible.
This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmitry Lubinets in an interview with "Public". So, answering the question whether the exchange of all for all is realistic, the Ombudsman noted that not yet. Explaining why, he said:
According to Lubinets, the first initiative in this regard was to exchange all for all of the same category.
At the same time, he noticed that, speaking of the exchange of all for all, there is a link to quantity.
