The parties continue to work out the details of the agreement on the "Wagnerites" - ISW

10:11 29 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Persistent reports of an agreement brokered by self-proclaimed Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to end the Wagner Group's armed uprising suggest that the parties involved may still be discussing the details of the agreement.





Experts rely on the independent Belarusian monitoring group The Hajun Project, which provided flight tracking data on June 27, according to which Prigozhin’s plane took off from the Machulishchi airfield (Belarus) towards Moscow, and then to St. Petersburg.



ISW is unable to independently confirm whether Prigozhin actually returned to Russia, or details of the proposed visit, but Prigozhin may have returned briefly to work out further details of the Lukashenko deal.



Representatives of the propaganda media published an interview with the Belarusian militant "Wagner". He said that Wagnerites will now be not only in Russia, but also a significant part of Belarus. In addition, a "new combat direction" of PMC "Wagner" was opened in Belarus, the militant added.



I refer to Russian media, analysts write that only 1,000 Wagner fighters left for Belarus with Prigozhin. This is stated in the report of the American Institute for the introduction of war (ISW) Experts rely on the independent Belarusian monitoring group The Hajun Project, which provided flight tracking data on June 27, according to which Prigozhin’s plane took off from the Machulishchi airfield (Belarus) towards Moscow, and then to St. Petersburg.ISW is unable to independently confirm whether Prigozhin actually returned to Russia, or details of the proposed visit, but Prigozhin may have returned briefly to work out further details of the Lukashenko deal.Representatives of the propaganda media published an interview with the Belarusian militant "Wagner". He said that Wagnerites will now be not only in Russia, but also a significant part of Belarus. In addition, a "new combat direction" of PMC "Wagner" was opened in Belarus, the militant added.I refer to Russian media, analysts write that only 1,000 Wagner fighters left for Belarus with Prigozhin.

Pictures from June 27 show the construction of a new military facility in the Osipovichi district, which was not visible as of June 13, suggesting that the pictures could show the construction of a Wagner training camp in Belarus.

SW cannot confirm if this entity is in any way connected to the Wagner PMC. However, widespread speculation surrounding Prigozhin's position in Belarus suggests that some aspects of the agreement are still being worked out.