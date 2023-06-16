The next stage of training for UAV operators has started - Mintsifra

07:20 16 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ministry of Digital Transformation (MinTsifra) has launched the next stage of training for another 10,000 drone operators, said Minister of Digital Transformation Mikhail Fedorov.

"We are starting training another 10,000 UAV operators as part of the Army of Drones project. At the first stage, we have already trained 10,000 drone operators. The pilots underwent both theoretical and practical training. Most of them are already successfully carrying out combat missions at the front," he said.

The minister noted that at the first stage, for the most part, they were taught to fly reconnaissance-class copters, and now new categories will be opened - FPV drones and bomber aircraft.

"FPV - fast and maneuverable, hit the target with sniper accuracy and destroy millions of dollars worth of Russian equipment. Bomber planes like the Ukrainian Stork and the Polish FlyEye also demonstrate excellent results - they destroy the invaders in all sectors of the front," Fedorov said.

At the second stage, they plan to teach 7600 operators to operate conventional reconnaissance copters Mavic / Matrice / Autel. And also - 2 thousand FPV drone operators and 400 bomber pilots. Our goal is more drones and more operators. Training will take place in 26 schools, and the Drone Army will pay for the training.