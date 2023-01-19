US plans to export Ukrainian "Diya" to other countries

07:37 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The United States intends to replicate the success of Ukraine's Diya e-government program in other countries. USAID administrator Samantha Paver stated this during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Axios reports.

"USAID provided funding to Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation to help develop Diya and improve its cybersecurity, and provided another $8.5 million to help expand the program's services during the war", - said Power.

She noted that Ukraine is ready to share its approach and technologies with other countries, therefore USAID plans to start discussions with interested states about the potential use of DII as a template for their own similar programs.



According to Paver, the project is at its initial stage. So far, $650,000 has been allocated to conduct feasibility studies in countries that have expressed interest.



She noted that Moldova is interested in the Ukrainian approach to e-government.



USAID Head looks forward to cooperation with many countries, as it can improve the lives of ordinary citizens.

"An app that allows citizens to file tax returns or access birth certificates without having to wait in line for hours could be one tangible improvement," – she said.

The publication also reports that Samantha Power was scheduled to meet in Davos on January 18 with the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mikhail Fedorov.



In 2020, Ukraine launched the Diya app to allow citizens to access identity documents, register a business, and receive various government services from their smartphones. Since the start of the Russian invasion, the app has been expanded with additional tools such as a Russian strike loss report.



Ukrainian officials say almost 18.5 million people used the latest version of the mobile app last month, according to Ukrainian officials.< /div>