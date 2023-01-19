The average age of cars imported into Ukraine has reached 12 years. This is the highest rate in a decade.

11:31 19 January Kyiv, Ukraine

In 2022, the average age of cars imported into Ukraine was 12.3 years. This indicator grew by two years and became the highest in the last decade, according to statistics from Opendatabot.



The increase in the average age of a car is a side effect of zero customs clearance rates, analysts say.

“Zero rates were supposed to help people left without cars as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation to buy an inexpensive car - most often these are already former cars,” say Opendatabot.

In 2022, 67% of used cars imported into Ukraine were older than 10 years.

Statistics do not confirm the thesis that the aging of the Ukrainian car fleet has a negative impact on road safety, analysts say. For example, according to the National Police, for the whole of 2021, 58 accidents were recorded due to driving faulty vehicles.. This is 0.2% of the total number of accidents in the country.



In total, almost 535,000 cars were imported to Ukraine during 2022, which is 60% less than last year. The number of imported cars was the same as during the pandemic in 2020.



The largest number of cars was imported in May and June, during the period when preferential rates for customs clearance were in effect. Since July, when it stopped

to act "zero customs clearance", car imports decreased.

Volkswagen is the most popular passenger car brand of the year. Renault and Ford also made it to the top 3.