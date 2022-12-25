Another exchange of prisoners took place in the "60 to 60" format - OP

14:54 06 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Soldiers of the armed forces, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service returned to Ukraine, among them the defenders of Mariupol and Azovstal.



This was announced by the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak in Telegram.

"On the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 60 soldiers of the armed forces, the National Guard, the State Border Guard Service - 58 men and two women, 15 officers and 45 privates and sergeants are returning home," he said.

Yermak added that 34 of the 60 soldiers returned from captivity are the defenders of Mariupol, 14 of which are the defenders of Azovstal. There are also those who were held on Russian territory and who were in Yelenovka. There are wounded who will receive all the necessary assistance.