How many Ukrainians consciously choose products of domestic brands

08:34 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As of December 2022, 69% of Ukrainians say they consciously choose products of Ukrainian brands. 56% of those who started buying new brands during the war do so to support Ukrainian manufacturers.
This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the research company Gradus Research.

In general, when asked to describe purchasing behavior in relation to consumer goods, 86% of respondents said that they buy Ukrainian brands, 16% buy international ones.
“By analyzing the key changes in the behavior of Ukrainian consumers, one can clearly see the conscious intention of citizens to support the country and the economy by choosing local brands,” sociologist, founder and director of the research company Gradus Research Evgenia Bliznyuk commented on the results.
 