How many Ukrainians consciously choose products of domestic brands

08:34 23 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As of December 2022, 69% of Ukrainians say they consciously choose products of Ukrainian brands. 56% of those who started buying new brands during the war do so to support Ukrainian manufacturers.

This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the research company Gradus Research.



In general, when asked to describe purchasing behavior in relation to consumer goods, 86% of respondents said that they buy Ukrainian brands, 16% buy international ones.