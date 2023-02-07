13:35 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

As of January 2023, 65% of American adults believe that the United States should support Ukraine in its quest to reclaim its territories, even if it leads to a prolonged conflict.



This is evidenced by the results of a survey conducted by the American Institute for Public Opinion Research Gallup.



31% of Americans would prefer the US to work towards a faster end to the war, even if it allows Russia to keep temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories.



It is noted that Democrats support the territorial integrity of Ukraine much more than Republicans or independent politicians.



Yes, 81% of Democrats are in favor of the fact that Ukraine continued to demand the return of all its territories. At the same time, 53% of Republicans and 59% of independent politicians have the same opinion.



41% of representatives of the Republican Party and 38% of independents are in favor of an early end to the war, even at the cost of losing Ukraine's territories.



In addition, according to the survey results, 39% of Americans believe that US support for Ukraine is at the proper level.. 30% believe that the United States is doing not enough, and 28% - not enough.



At the same time, almost half of Republicans (48%) believe that US aid is too great, and 41% of Democrats believe that the United States is not doing enough.