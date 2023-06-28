The situation in the energy system of Ukraine on June 28

12:14 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Yesterday, from 19:00 to 23:00, due to insufficient total capacity of power plants to meet evening power consumption, the Ukrainian energy system received emergency assistance from the power systems of Romania and Poland.

Every hour, 150 MW arrived, with a total volume of 1200 MWh.

The power shortage in the power system arose due to an emergency shutdown of one of the nuclear units. This morning, the power unit is already in operation and is gradually increasing the load.

This was reported by Ukrenergo on Wednesday, June 28.

Power engineers reminded that emergency aid is not a commercial import. This is an ad hoc emergency response to balance the grid. Our country can use emergency assistance from neighboring countries due to the synchronous operation of the Ukrainian energy system with the European energy system ENTSO-E. At the same time, electricity was not imported and exported yesterday.



So far, electricity generation is sufficient for the needs of consumers, but the situation in the energy system remains difficult. The repair campaign continues at TPPs and some NPP units. Therefore, power plants have limited ability to compensate for the unpredictable exclusion of some power units from work, especially during the evening hours when consumption is growing.



Ukrenergo restored part of the equipment at one of the substations in the southern region, which was damaged three times as a result of Russian rocket attacks. Active restoration work continues at all power facilities damaged by massive enemy attacks. Scheduled equipment repairs are also carried out.



As a result of shelling by Russians in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Poltava, Kharkiv regions, there are damages in the networks of oblenergo. Repair work is carried out under the condition of a safe situation.