The situation in the energy system of Ukraine is complicated by weather conditions

12:25 15 December Kyiv, Ukraine

The energy system of Ukraine remains a significant shortage of electricity, and the situation as a whole is complicated by weather conditions.



This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Thursday, December 15.



It is indicated that the situation is significantly complicated by weather conditions: snow, glaciation, strong gusts of wind.

"In the east, the enemy again launched an artillery strike on one of the de-occupied regions. Energy infrastructure facilities were damaged. Emergency recovery work will begin after the permission of the military," the statement said.

It is noted that, despite the limits of daily electricity consumption, some of the regions have already managed to exceed them and switch to emergency shutdowns.