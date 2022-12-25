The situation in the energy system of Ukraine is complicated by weather conditions

The energy system of Ukraine remains a significant shortage of electricity, and the situation as a whole is complicated by weather conditions.
This was reported by NPC Ukrenergo on Thursday, December 15.
It is indicated that the situation is significantly complicated by weather conditions: snow, glaciation, strong gusts of wind.
It is noted that, despite the limits of daily electricity consumption, some of the regions have already managed to exceed them and switch to emergency shutdowns.
