The situation is complicated: emergency blackouts continue in 10 regions

11:32 19 December Kyiv, Ukraine

As of 11 a.m. on December 19, after the night shelling by Russian troops in Ukraine, the situation in the energy sector is difficult, emergency power outages continue in ten regions.



Emergency shutdowns operate in Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions, the NPC Ukrenergo said.

"A difficult situation has developed in the energy system of Ukraine. All night, enemy UAVs tried to break into power facilities throughout the country. Thanks to the professional work of the Air Defense Forces, the enemy did not fully achieve its goal, but, unfortunately, there were several hits on infrastructure. Subdivisions of the State Emergency Service are now working to eliminate the consequences of shelling. Where it is now possible, repair teams begin repair and emergency work," the NEC said.

Ukrenergo also said that in the southern and eastern regions, the Russians fired on the de-occupied areas, there are damages.

"The most difficult situation has developed in the central, eastern and Dnieper regions. Emergency shutdown schedules have been introduced in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv regions and. Kyiv," the statement said.

Critical infrastructure facilities were connected as a priority, the resumption of power supply to household consumers "may take a long time," Ukrenergo added. They also stressed that the situation with electricity is under control.