The situation is complicated: emergency blackouts continue in 10 regions

As of 11 a.m. on December 19, after the night shelling by Russian troops in Ukraine, the situation in the energy sector is difficult, emergency power outages continue in ten regions.
Emergency shutdowns operate in Kyiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv and Cherkasy regions, the NPC Ukrenergo said.
Ukrenergo also said that in the southern and eastern regions, the Russians fired on the de-occupied areas, there are damages.
Critical infrastructure facilities were connected as a priority, the resumption of power supply to household consumers "may take a long time," Ukrenergo added. They also stressed that the situation with electricity is under control.
