The situation in the Kherson region: the water leaves the houses, cases of cholera and E. coli have been recorded

11:34 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On the eighth day of the confrontation with the water element and the elimination of the consequences of Russian terror, in the Kherson region, there is a tendency for the water level to decline.

"As of this morning, the average level of flooding is 2.70 m, which is 27 cm less than last night," says Alexander Prokudin, head of the Kherson regional police department.

According to operational data from the Kherson Regional District Administration, 3,600 houses in 31 settlements remain flooded on the Right Bank. Over the past day, water has receded from 200 houses.



Yesterday, the bodies of two drowned men were found in Kherson: an unknown woman and a fifty-year-old man. A total of 10 deaths are known.. Another 20 people were injured, 40 are missing. 1600 people were involved in the liquidation of the consequences of the explosion of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. As of now, 2,757 people have been rescued, according to the head of the IVA.



Meanwhile, the situation on the Left Bank remains critical.. 17 settlements were flooded. 133 people were saved.

Oleg Pavlenko, head of the department of state environmental supervision of land resources of the department of state environmental supervision of the State Environmental Inspectorate, said that cases of cholera and E. coli were recorded in the flooded areas as a result of the explosion of the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station.