Switzerland donated winter clothes to Ukraine

19:22 26 January Kyiv, Ukraine



Switzerland sent protective winter clothes and blankets to Ukraine from the warehouses of the Swiss army.



This was announced by the Swiss Ministry of Defense, Public Protection and Sports on Thursday, January 26.



The message says that within three days this cargo will be delivered to Kyiv and handed over to the civil defense service of Ukraine.

"The Swiss army provides the population of Ukraine with protective clothing from the cold from its stock," the message says.



Sent to Kyiv:

170 thousand gloves,

40 thousand socks,

2 thousand. blankets,

pullovers.

A truck loaded with winter clothes and blankets left the army logistics center in Othmarsingen on 25 January. The delivery is carried out under the auspices of the Directorate for Development and Cooperation, which is a structure of the Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



In addition, they recalled that in December 2022, Bern handed over generators to Kyiv.



