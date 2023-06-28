Six Ukrainian universities entered the CWUR world ranking

10:21 16 May Kyiv, Ukraine

Six Ukrainian universities, including research institutes, are included in the CWUR (Center for World University Rankings) 2023 world university rankings.



The researchers assessed 2,000 universities around the world on four dimensions: education quality, employability, faculty, and research performance.





Among Ukrainian universities, the rating includes:

Institute of Mathematics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (1170 place);

Kharkov Institute of Physics and Technology (1190 place);

KNU named after Taras Shevchenko (1467);

Institute for Nuclear Research of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (1779 place);

Institute of Cybernetics named after V.M.. Glushkov National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (1802 place);

Institute of Scintillation Materials of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine (1908 place).

In 2023, the Bogolyubov Institute for Theoretical Physics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine dropped out of the ranking, having taken 1899th place a year earlier.. Instead, the Institute of Mathematics of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine improved its position, which did not enter the rating at all last year.



Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv moved up five positions in a year. Other Ukrainian universities, presented in the ranking, were in lower positions than a year earlier.





Top 10 world universities:

Harvard University;

Massachusetts Institute of Technology;

Stanford University;

Cambridge university;

Oxford Institute;

Princeton University;

University of Chicago;

Columbia University;

University of Pennsylvania;

Yale university.

Harvard has been ranked #1 in the university rankings for the 12th year in a row. In total, there are eight American universities in the top ten. The University of Cambridge in Britain has been named the best public university in the world for the tenth year in a row.