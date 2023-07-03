Sergey Rebrov congratulated the Ukrainian team on the victory and praised Rotan for the game

17:03 03 July Kyiv, Ukraine

The Ukrainian youth team successfully won a victory in the quarter-finals of Euro 2023 over a strong team from France. Serhiy Rebrov, the coach of the team, closely followed the game. He highly appreciated Ruslan Rotan's plan for the game with the French and the game itself of young athletes.

The head coach of the national team congratulated the U-21 representatives on reaching the semi-finals and winning a ticket to the 2024 Olympics. At the same time, the specialist called the French one of the strongest teams in the tournament.

“Yesterday reaching the semi-finals of the Euro and defeating one of the strongest teams in the tournament is a very significant reason to congratulate everyone associated with our youth team! Deservedly got a ticket to the 1/2 finals of this tournament and the Olympic Games - first of all, the merit of Ruslan Petrovich and his coaching staff for the correctly chosen plan for this game and the players for its successful execution. I know that for all of you this is by no means a reason to stop there, so we all continue to root for you and look forward to Wednesday," Rebrov wrote.

