Families of missing persons will receive free legal aid

15:55 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine

Commissioner for Missing Persons Oleg Kotenko signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Coordinating Headquarters for the Provision of Legal Aid so that the families of the missing could receive free legal assistance.



This was reported in the Ministry of Reintegration.



Currently, at least seven thousand people are considered missing in Ukraine, including more than three hundred children.. They all disappeared between February 24th.



According to Kotenko, legal support is already provided at the regional offices of the Commissioner for Missing Persons, but the signed memorandum will help increase the number of people who will receive advice.

“Now this is very important, because people who have lost touch with their families found themselves in a very difficult life situation and need special support,” the official recalled.

You can contact the free legal aid contact center at 0 800 213 103.