Families of victims in Krivoy Rog will receive 300 thousand - Dnepropetrovsk regional state administration

19:15 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Chairman of the Dnepropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Serhiy Lysak, announced that the regional authorities will provide material assistance in the amount of 300 thousand hryvnias to the families of those who died as a result of the Russian missile attack in Krivoy Rog.

"The families of the victims are entitled to financial support from the region in the amount of 300,000 hryvnia," Lysak stressed.



He recalled that June 14 was declared a day of mourning in Krivoy Rog in memory of the dead.



Rescuers, utilities and volunteers continue to work at the site of the missile attack, and international charities are providing humanitarian assistance.

"After the examination, we will determine the possibility of restoring the damaged multi-storey building. Currently, windows in neighboring buildings are covered with foil and wooden slabs.. All victims receive food and medical care," Lysak said.

On the night of June 13, Russian armed forces reportedly attacked Krivoy Rog with six cruise missiles, killing 11 people - four of them in a residential building and seven in a warehouse of a private enterprise.