The family doctor explained what pills should be in the first aid kit in case of a nuclear threat

07:54 28 June Kyiv, Ukraine

The list of medicines that should be in the first aid kit in case of a nuclear threat is not so long. The main one is potassium iodide, but you need a little of it.



Family doctor Oleksandr Prokopchuk said this on the air of the United News telethon.

One record is enough for a family. The dose - potassium iodide - used to prevent damage to the thyroid gland during radiation hazard is measured in milligrams, not in micrograms," he said.

The doctor explained that in micrograms, these drugs are used to treat iodine deficiency, and there the dose is very small: in order to be enough, you need to take 600 tablets at a time, which is unrealistic and should not be done in any case.



According to Prokopchuk, there are no drugs that could prevent radiation damage, except for potassium iodide.. But he, in turn, saves only one organ and only from one radioactive element - radioactive iodine, without saving from radiation sickness.