Ukrainian nanosatellite to be launched into orbit today in US

12:06 03 January Kyiv, Ukraine





The satellite will be launched from Cape Canaveral (USA) using a Falcon-9 launch vehicle from This is the third device created by scientists from the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI) named after. Igor Sikorsky and dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Ukraine.The satellite will be launched from Cape Canaveral (USA) using a Falcon-9 launch vehicle from SpaceX

“KPI once again confirms the ability to create high-tech products based on its own experience and technological base,” Ukrainian scientists say.

The team that created the PolyITAN-HP-30 nanosatellite invites you to watch the launch broadcast at 16:00. The start is scheduled for 16:55 Kyiv time.