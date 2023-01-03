Ukrainian nanosatellite to be launched into orbit today in US

This is the third device created by scientists from the Kyiv Polytechnic Institute (KPI) named after. Igor Sikorsky and dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Ukraine.
The satellite will be launched from Cape Canaveral (USA) using a Falcon-9 launch vehicle from SpaceX.
The satellite will be launched from Cape Canaveral (USA) using a Falcon-9 launch vehicle from SpaceX.
The team that created the PolyITAN-HP-30 nanosatellite invites you to watch the launch broadcast at 16:00. The start is scheduled for 16:55 Kyiv time.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments