SBU hit the enemy: 16 tanks and 150 invaders destroyed

"Over the past week, our specialists have successfully neutralized: 16 tanks, 5 self-propelled artillery mounts, 14 armored personnel carriers and 16 trucks, as well as 3 Murom surveillance systems, the Solntsepyok tank fire system, TOR and BUK anti-aircraft missile systems, the Zoo radar station, as well as destroyed more than 150 invaders, inflicting losses on them in the form of injuries and death, as well as causing significant damage to their equipment," the SBU shared.