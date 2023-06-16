SBU hit the enemy: 16 tanks and 150 invaders destroyed

18:13 13 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the past week, elite operatives from Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine successfully completed a series of operations that resulted in the destruction of 16 enemy tanks and over 150 Russian invaders.

Information about these significant events was officially announced by the press service of the SBU on Tuesday, June 13.

The SBU also released СБУ «розібрали» російські танки, ЗРК і піхоту" href="/admin/article/<iframe width=">" target="_blank">a video demonstrating the effective use of combat drones to attack the occupiers.
 
"Over the past week, our specialists have successfully neutralized: 16 tanks, 5 self-propelled artillery mounts, 14 armored personnel carriers and 16 trucks, as well as 3 Murom surveillance systems, the Solntsepyok tank fire system, TOR and BUK anti-aircraft missile systems, the Zoo radar station, as well as destroyed more than 150 invaders, inflicting losses on them in the form of injuries and death, as well as causing significant damage to their equipment," the SBU shared.