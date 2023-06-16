SBU hit the enemy: 16 tanks and 150 invaders destroyed

Over the past week, elite operatives from Special Operations Center "A" of the Security Service of Ukraine successfully completed a series of operations that resulted in the destruction of 16 enemy tanks and over 150 Russian invaders.
Information about these significant events was officially announced by the press service of the SBU on Tuesday, June 13.
The SBU also released a video demonstrating the effective use of combat drones to attack the occupiers.
