The most expensive lot at Prozzoro charity auctions was a stamp with a Russian warship

The most expensive lot at the Prozzoro charity auctions. Sales was a stamp with a Russian warship. 4 million hryvnias were earned for this stamp (56 participants from four countries of the world competed).
The second-highest-priced lot was the painting by Serhiy Prytula, it was sold for 725,000 hryvnias, which were transferred for the purchase of bayraktar attack drones.
UAH 631,500 for a road sign (lot of Ukravtodor) showing where Russians need to go. The starting price of the lot increased 12 times, 29 participants participated in the auction.
The top 5 most expensive lots also included a personalized pen of US President Joe Biden (600 thousand hryvnia), funds were sent to support the 47th separate battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as an anti-tank missile tube painted with Petrykivka painting (155 thousand hryvnia, which were transferred in Come Back Alive).
In total, over 10 months of auctions, about two dozen auctions were held and 6.9 million hryvnias were transferred to charity.
