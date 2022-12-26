The most popular queries of Ukrainians on Google in 2022

Aleksey Arestovich received the largest increase in interest over the year.
Ukrainian geography in search:
- Gostomel;
- Bucha;
- Mariupol;
- Chernobaevka;
- Kremenchug;
- Balakleya;
- Kherson;
- Snake Island;
- Nikolaev;
- Slavutych.
Google also introduced a "gone forever" category dedicated to people who died in 2022.. It included Vladimir Zhirinovsky, Ruslana Pysanka, Yuri Shatunov, Queen Elizabeth II, Leonid Kravchuk, Mikhail Gorbachev, Boris Moiseev, Kirill Stremousov, Leonid Kuravlev and Denis Kireev.
