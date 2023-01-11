The most popular Ukrainian Wikipedia articles for 2022

14:43 11 January Kyiv, Ukraine

During the year, the Ukrainian Wikipedia was viewed more than a billion times, this is a record for the entire existence of the Ukrainian section of the encyclopedia, according to the public organization "Wikimedia Ukraine".

In addition, for the first time, five articles have more than a million views per year (before that it was a maximum of one article).



Topped the rating article about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The second place is occupied by an article about an adviser to the Office of the President Oleksiy Arestovich, and in third place is an article entitled “Ukraine”.



These are the 30 most popular articles on the Ukrainian Wikipedia: