The Russian Federation remains the most dangerous country in Europe for journalists - Reporters Without Borders

09:59 02 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The most dangerous country in Europe for media professionals is still the Russian Federation. Here, over the past 20 years, the most journalists have died - 25 people.



This is stated in the annual report of the organization Reporters Without Borders (RSF).





Ukraine is in second place in this ranking: since February 24, according to the report, 8 journalists have died here. Over the past 19 years - 12.

Third place - Turkey. France was ranked fourth with the most casualties due to the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack in Paris.

“Behind these figures is the face, personality, talent and dedication of those who paid with their lives for the collection of information, the search for truth and the passion for journalism.. In each of its annual reviews, RSF has continued to document unjustified violence directed directly at media workers.. The end of this year is the right time to pay tribute to them and call for full respect for the safety of journalists wherever they work…” said Christophe Deloir, Secretary General of the organization.

The report also states that over the past 20 years, 81 female journalists have been killed - 4.86% of the total number of deaths in the media.



Since 2012, 52 journalists have been killed, in many cases because of an investigation into women's rights.. Over the past few years, the number of journalists killed has increased dramatically, so in 2017, ten journalists were killed (against 64 male journalists) - this is a record 13.5% of the total number of deaths in the media that year.



This year, 57 journalists around the world have died, 533 have been detained, 65 have been taken hostage, and 49 are still missing.



Since 2003, when Reporters Without Borders launched, 1,668 journalists have died worldwide.