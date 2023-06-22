Since the beginning of the war, more than 11 thousand women have voluntarily joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, more than 11,000 women have been voluntarily conscripted into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This was announced on Telegram by the commander of the Joint Forces, Lieutenant General Sergei Naev.
According to him, more than 16,000 female servicemen are serving in the Ground Forces, more than 7,000 in the Air Force, about 2,000 in the Navy, about 1,000 in the Airborne Assault Forces, more than 1,000 in the Territorial Defense Forces. 3 thousand. The rest serve in other components of the defense forces.
