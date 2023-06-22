Since the beginning of the war, more than 11 thousand women have voluntarily joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine

17:44 22 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, more than 11,000 women have been voluntarily conscripted into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



This was announced on Telegram by the commander of the Joint Forces, Lieutenant General Sergei Naev.

“From the first day of the war, they, along with men, stood in line at the territorial recruitment centers to join the defense of Ukraine,” Serhiy Nayev said in a statement.

According to him, more than 16,000 female servicemen are serving in the Ground Forces, more than 7,000 in the Air Force, about 2,000 in the Navy, about 1,000 in the Airborne Assault Forces, more than 1,000 in the Territorial Defense Forces. 3 thousand. The rest serve in other components of the defense forces.