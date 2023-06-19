Almost 78,000 children have been born in Ukraine since the beginning of this year

18:32 19 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Over the five months of this year, almost 78,000 babies were born in Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine reports on Facebook.

"77,982 babies were born in Ukraine during the five months of this war year," the report says.

According to the Office in the field of state registration of acts of civil status and apostille of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, the most births are registered:

the city of Kyiv - 8,008;

Lviv region - 6,899;

Dnipropetrovsk region - 5,938;

Odessa region - 5,643;

Kyiv region - 4628.

The Ministry of Justice noted that in the "hottest" areas, literally, under shelling, 154 babies were born in the Kherson region and 546 babies in the Donetsk region.