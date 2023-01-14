Since February, payments to Ukrainian refugees in Israel have been stopped

07:29 14 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Israel will stop monthly payments to Ukrainians in February after the expiration of the relevant order. On Friday, January 13, according to Haaretz.

It is noted that the Israeli government does not intend to continue the order on payments to refugees from Ukraine, the payment will be terminated in February.

In total, almost 24,000 immigrants have received at least one monthly grant payment since February 2022, and from next month, 26,000 current recipients of the so-called adjustment grant will stop receiving it.

But Ukrainians will continue to receive payments for some time, as they were not yet fully paid their allowance in December due to a lack of funding of $5.9 million.

Earlier it was reported that it would become more difficult for Ukrainian refugees to settle in Israel, as the country's government decided to limit the labor rights of newcomers.