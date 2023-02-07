From February 8, electricity consumption limits will be temporarily changed throughout Ukraine

17:22 07 February Kyiv, Ukraine

From February 8, electricity consumption limits will be changed throughout Ukraine, the new limits will be valid for two weeks, Ukrenergo reports.



For each region, there will be no consumption restrictions on one day for two weeks (until February 20), and on other days there may be changes in

familiar shutdown schedules. This is necessary in order to measure the actual consumption in each area.

In the absence of massive attacks on the energy infrastructure, the approximate schedule for regime measurements is as follows:

- February 8: Zaporozhye, Donetsk, Mykolaiv regions;

- February 9: Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky regions;

- February 10: Volyn, Kyiv region;

- February 13: Vinnitsa, Kirovograd, Chernihiv, Transcarpathian regions;

- February 14: Poltava, Cherkasy, Rivne, Lugansk regions;

- February 15: Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Ternopil regions;

- February 16: Dnepropetrovsk region;

– February 17: g. Kyiv, Chernivtsi region;

- February 20: Lviv, Odessa.

How will it work if there is a shortage of power in Ukraine



In areas where measurements will not be made on a particular day, consumption limits may be reduced (due to the fact that they will not be applied in one of the areas). At the same time, power engineers will do "everything possible so that consumers do not experience additional discomfort due to measurements," Ukrenergo notes.





Why are these measurements needed?

Thus, they want to find out how consumers behave when they have constant access to electricity during the normal operation of the power system.. Such measurements are necessary to take into account the relocation of enterprises, the migration of the population and actual changes in the overall level and structure of consumption when setting limits.



What will the results affect?

These measurements will help adjust the limits for each region and ensure a more even distribution of the power available in the system across regions, Ukrenergo explains.



How limits are determined for different areas

Decreasing or increasing limits (more or less turn off the light in a certain area) depends on the volume of electricity consumption. Many industrial enterprises are located in a number of regions, a large population density, so consumption will be more. It will be possible to increase the amount of electricity for such regions only by taking part of the electricity in other areas.



Each oblenergo submits to Ukrenergo a general consumption forecast for the region, which should take into account migration processes, relocation of enterprises, actual changes in the overall level and structure of consumption, and average monthly temperatures in the region. Ukrenergo, in turn, calculates the percentage weight of each region in the total consumption.



Ukrenergo submits these data for consideration by the Ministry of Energy, which analyzes and agrees them, or, if violations are identified, provides proposals for correction. For example, in January, after checking the indicators, we found that some oblenergos in their forecasts took into account significantly lower temperatures than this season, thus trying to increase their share (limits) in total consumption. Therefore, the limits were recalculated.



After receiving the limits, oblenergos distribute the amount of electricity, primarily feeding critical infrastructure (water utilities, heat supply, hospitals, defense enterprises). The list of critical infrastructure facilities is determined by local military administrations.