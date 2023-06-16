From June 5 to June 12, additional registration for NMT will take place

13:24 05 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Despite the hostilities in the country, access to education remains open for all Ukrainians. According to the Ukrainian Center for Educational Quality Assessment, from today, June 5, to Monday, June 12, there will be an additional registration period for participation in the national multi-subject test.

"Note that an additional registration period is provided only for those who registered during the main period, but were refused, and those who could not register on time for good reasons. Also during this period, registration of persons who, by decision of the courts, are in penitentiary institutions / pre-trial detention centers is carried out.

Registration will be done via the link .

The main session of the NMT will last from June 5 to 23, and the additional session will take place on July 11-24.

Ukrainian applicants can take a multitest in 32 countries. Temporary examination centers have been established in the following cities outside of Ukraine: