"Born in Ukraine": the National Bank issued a commemorative coin

08:38 01 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Today, on International Children's Day, the National Bank of Ukraine puts into circulation the Commemorative coin "Born in Ukraine" with a face value of 5 hryvnias.

This was announced by Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Oleksiy Shaban.

He said that the design of the coin was developed together with the Ukrainian artist Oleg Shuplyak.

“On the obverse of the coin there is a fragment of Oleg Shuplyak’s painting “The Cradle” – surrounded by mallow trees and the parental home, like a cradle, symbolizing the continuation of the family, the connection of generations. On the reverse - against a stylized background of the universe, a baby astronaut, inextricably linked with his native land. And up there, there is a map of Ukraine,” Shaban said.

He recalled that when they worked on the design, they thought about the little Ukrainians who experienced the horrors of war.

“Today, unfortunately, children know what the horrors of war are. Before the start of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine, more than 7 million children lived. Unfortunately, many of them were forced to leave Ukraine with their mothers because of the horrors, because of the destroyed houses, because of the rocket attacks,” Shaban said.

And even worse, the banker believes, that many children were forcibly taken to the aggressor country, thereby depriving them of their native land, native language, and the opportunity to be close to their closest people.

“Little Ukrainians are the future. We dedicated this coin not only to those children who have already been born, but also to future generations who will be born, we believe, in free Ukraine,” said Oleksiy Shaban.

The National Bank issued commemorative coins in two metals: 5,000 silver coins and 75,000 nickel silver coins.. All coins have a denomination of 5 hryvnia.