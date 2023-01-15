The Russian side canceled another prisoner exchange

08:00 15 January Kyiv, Ukraine

The Russian side canceled the next exchange of prisoners, which was scheduled for Saturday, January 14. This was reported on Telegram by the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

"Today, another exchange of prisoners with the Russian side was planned. However, at the last moment it was canceled on the initiative of the Russians. It is not difficult to guess the reasons for such a decision.

The Coordination Headquarters noted that the enemy continues to make efforts to undermine Ukrainian society from the inside, using for this the grief of families, which he himself inflicted.

"The brutal and bloody war started by Putin's Russia continues.. No matter how the enemy shows that losses do not harm him, they are extremely painful for him.. Only for their own commanders and soldiers taken prisoner do the Russians agree to change our military," the headquarters added.

Recently, another exchange of prisoners took place, as a result of which another 50 Ukrainian soldiers were released.

Recall, Lubinets said that his meeting with Moskalkova will take place in Turkey, and the main issue that will be raised at it is the release of Ukrainian defenders and defenders from Russian captivity.