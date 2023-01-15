The Russian side canceled another prisoner exchange

The Russian side canceled the next exchange of prisoners, which was scheduled for Saturday, January 14. This was reported on Telegram by the Coordinating Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.
The Coordination Headquarters noted that the enemy continues to make efforts to undermine Ukrainian society from the inside, using for this the grief of families, which he himself inflicted.
Recently, another exchange of prisoners took place, as a result of which another 50 Ukrainian soldiers were released.
Recall, Lubinets said that his meeting with Moskalkova will take place in Turkey, and the main issue that will be raised at it is the release of Ukrainian defenders and defenders from Russian captivity.
