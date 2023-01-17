Russian aggression claimed the lives of 455 Ukrainian children – Office of the Prosecutor General

09:49 16 January Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at least 455 children have become victims of Russian aggression, and another 1,352 have been injured.



This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

"As of the morning of January 16, 2023, more than 1352 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 455 children died and more than 897 were injured of varying severity.

The last victim of Russian aggression was found under the rubble of a multi-storey building in the Dnieper, which was hit by a Russian missile.

"When carrying out rescue and search operations at the site of the destruction of a 9-storey residential building in. Dnepr, which the enemy attacked on January 14, found the body of a 4-year-old child. Search work continues," the OGPU said.

In addition, on January 16, the military of the Russian Federation launched 2 missile attacks on Zaporozhye.

"A residential 5-storey building was damaged. As a result of the shelling, three children were injured. Two are 10 years old, one is 16. They have been hospitalized," the statement said.

According to prosecutors, children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 429, Kharkiv - 269, Kyiv - 117, Zaporozhye - 84, Kherson - 83, Mykolaiv - 82, Chernihiv - 68, Lugansk - 66, Dnepropetrovsk - 56.

"These figures are not final. Work continues to establish them in the places of warfare, in the temporarily occupied and liberated territories," the OGPU stressed.