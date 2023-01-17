Russian aggression claimed the lives of 455 Ukrainian children – Office of the Prosecutor General

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, at least 455 children have become victims of Russian aggression, and another 1,352 have been injured.
This was reported by the press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General.
The last victim of Russian aggression was found under the rubble of a multi-storey building in the Dnieper, which was hit by a Russian missile.
In addition, on January 16, the military of the Russian Federation launched 2 missile attacks on Zaporozhye.
According to prosecutors, children suffered the most in the Donetsk region - 429, Kharkiv - 269, Kyiv - 117, Zaporozhye - 84, Kherson - 83, Mykolaiv - 82, Chernihiv - 68, Lugansk - 66, Dnepropetrovsk - 56.
On the afternoon of January 14, Russia launched another missile attack on Ukrainian territory. In the capital and most regions, the air raid lasted more than 2 hours. In Dnipro, a rocket hit a residential building. As of the morning of January 16, 35 dead are known.
