RIPE NCC General Meeting: Ukrainian participation, fees and new board composition

13:31 09 June Kyiv, Ukraine

On May 21-26, the #RIPE86 conference was held in Rotterdam, where more than 700 participants discussed offline issues of concern for holders of IP addresses with LIR status.



Almost 200 RIPE NCC members represented the Ukrainian side at the RIPE NCC General Meeting. In addition to discussing the size of membership fees, and the expediency of paying such payments by those Ukrainian LIRs that are located in the temporarily occupied territories, the participants elected members of the executive board.



Although current members Raymond Jetten, Maria Hall, Harald A won. Summa, two Ukrainians also claimed a seat on the council - Olena Kushnir and Dmitry Kokhmanyuk.



The event demonstrated the readiness of Ukrainian companies to join international processes, as evidenced by the large number of our delegates. In turn, a high level of attention to Ukraine and telecommunications processes in our country in the conditions of war, destruction of networks, blackouts, and man-made problems is also noticeable..



To exchange experience with Ukrainian operators, RIPE creates a BCOP Task Force to study work and management approaches in such extremely difficult conditions, study optimal technologies and materials, develop documents and instructions.



Taking this into account, from Ukraine, representatives of the InAU Committee on Internet Resource Management and Cooperation with International Organizations voluntarily agreed to join the working group: Victoria Opanasyuk, permanent representative of the RIPE community from APPK, as well as Elena Kushnir, Dmitry Kokhmanyuk and Svetlana Tkachenko.