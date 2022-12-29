Russia is preparing for "decisive actions" in the direction of the Luhansk region

09:12 29 December Kyiv, Ukraine



The Russian Federation is accumulating manpower and equipment for decisive action in the Luhansk region.



According to military experts, Russian troops seem to be preparing for decisive action in the Luhansk region, although it is not yet clear whether these will be defensive or offensive operations.. But presumably, it could be a "decisive offensive."



According to the Institute's observations, Russian troops continue to accumulate equipment and forces in Lugansk. VAT groups that were probably active earlier in the Kherson region appear to have been relocated to the Lugansk region.



At the same time, ISW believes that the Russians are less likely to launch a new offensive in the Zaporozhye region in winter.



Experts also believe that the Russian offensive on Bakhmut is likely to reach a climax.



The Institute notes that U.S. military doctrine defines a climax as "the point at which the force can no longer continue its form of operation, offensive, or defensive," and "when the force is unable to continue its attack and must assume a defensive posture or operational pause."





At the same time, according to analysts, having reached its climax, Russian troops can continue to carry out ineffective assaults on Bakhmut in small groups, although these assaults are unlikely to lead to significant operational success.



Analyzing the reports, the institute notes that the Russian airborne troops (VAT) are intensifying the operations of the "Wagnerites" around Bakhmut