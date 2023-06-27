The results of the latest water analysis in the rivers of Kherson

12:12 27 June Kyiv, Ukraine

Experts continue to investigate the impact of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP on the environment in the region. Every day, experts take water samples for analysis.

This was reported by the press service of the Kherson OVA.

As a result of the analysis of samples taken in the Koshevoy River , the norm of suspended solids was exceeded by 1.44 times, the total iron by 2.5 times, and nitrates by 1.25. Dissolved oxygen is 6.30 mg/dm3, which corresponds to the norm. No oil products were found in the reservoir.



In Ingulets near Daryevka (downstream), the maximum allowable concentration of suspended solids was exceeded by 1.6 times, chlorides - by 1.1 times, sulfates - by 2.4 times, total iron - by 2.4 times. No oil products were found. Dissolved oxygen is less than the norm - 3.30 mg/dm3.



In the upper reaches of the Ingulets near Velikaya Aleksandrovka, the amount of suspended solids is 1.84 times higher, chlorides are 2.9 times higher, sulphates are 9 times higher, and total iron is 1.6 times higher. No oil products were found, oxygen levels are normal.