Reznikov: 97% of Russian missile targets are civilian objects

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has launched more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukrainian territory, targeting civilian targets in the overwhelming majority of cases.
Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov stated this on his Twitter.
The minister recalled that in the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation resorts to terrorist methods.
About 15,470 civilian objects and more than 500 military were affected by Russian attacks. Among the affected civilian infrastructure:
- high-rise buildings (about 1,900);
- private buildings (over 12,300);
- transport and energy facilities (more than 250 and about 200, respectively).
