Reznikov: 97% of Russian missile targets are civilian objects

17:19 28 November Kyiv, Ukraine

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russia has launched more than 16,000 missile strikes on Ukrainian territory, targeting civilian targets in the overwhelming majority of cases.



Defense Minister Alexei Reznikov stated this on his Twitter.

"Over the past nine months, Russia has carried out over 16,000 missile strikes on Ukraine.. 97% of Russian targets are civilian," the official said.

The minister recalled that in the war against Ukraine, the Russian Federation resorts to terrorist methods.

"We are fighting against a terrorist state. Ukraine will win and bring war criminals to justice," he concluded.

About 15,470 civilian objects and more than 500 military were affected by Russian attacks. Among the affected civilian infrastructure: