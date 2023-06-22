Ranking of the most livable cities: Kyiv in the last ten

The Economist has published a ranking of the most livable cities in 2023 - "The Global Liveability Index".
Vienna, the capital of Austria, took the first place in the ranking for the second year in a row. In second place is the capital of Denmark, Copenhagen. The first five were supplemented by the Australian Melbourne and Sydney, as well as the Canadian Vancouver.
The top ten most livable cities also included Zurich (Switzerland), Calgary (Canada), Geneva (Switzerland), Toronto (Canada), Osaka (Japan) and Auckland (New Zealand): the two cities scored the same number of points, so both were in tenth place.
Kyiv, against the backdrop of a full-scale invasion of Russia, took 165th place, entering the last ten. The last three places - 171, 172 and 173 respectively - were taken by Algeria (Algeria), Tripoli (Libya) and Damascus (Syria).
The ranking classified cities by qualitative and quantitative factors in five broad categories: stability, health, culture and environment, education and infrastructure. The data was collected on February 13 and March 12, 2023.
