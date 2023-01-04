Flight Kyiv - Chisinau was in the top of the best railway routes in Europe for 2023

The flight of Ukrzaliznytsia Kiev - Chisinau was included in the list of the best railway routes in Europe for 2023 according to Lonely Planet .
UZ reports .
This is train number 351/352, which resumed running after a 24-year break in November 2022. Each of the train cars was dedicated to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
The train runs three times a week:
- from Chisinau to Kyiv departs at 17:45, arrives in Kyiv at 11:48.
- from Kyiv will depart at 17:02, to Chisinau will arrive at 10:38.
The train has seven carriages, five compartments and two reserved seats.. The duration of the one-way trip is approximately 13 hours.
In addition, it will stop at the Ungheni station, from where you can get to the Iasi International Airport in Romania.
In addition, it will stop at the Ungheni station, from where you can get to the Iasi International Airport in Romania.
Add comment (Appears after moderation)
Comments