Flight Kyiv - Chisinau was in the top of the best railway routes in Europe for 2023

08:36 04 January Kyiv, Ukraine





The flight of Ukrzaliznytsia Kiev - Chisinau was included in the list of the best railway routes in Europe for 2023 according to Lonely Planet

This is train number 351/352, which resumed running after a 24-year break in November 2022. Each of the train cars was dedicated to the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The train runs three times a week:

from Chisinau to Kyiv departs at 17:45, arrives in Kyiv at 11:48.

from Kyiv will depart at 17:02, to Chisinau will arrive at 10:38.

The train has seven carriages, five compartments and two reserved seats.. The duration of the one-way trip is approximately 13 hours.



In addition, it will stop at the Ungheni station, from where you can get to the Iasi International Airport in Romania.